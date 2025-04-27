Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lele Pons was celebrating her baby's gender reveal when excitement nearly led to a hospital visit, after she took a hard fall during the event.

The social media star and her singer-songwriter husband, Guaynaa, held their gender reveal party on Friday. They chose to announce the news with a large amount of slippery slime. Family and friends were split into two groups, standing under “Boy” and “Girl” signs, with a fake dynamite trigger placed between them.

Lele and Guaynaa circled around the trigger and pushed it together, releasing a wave of pink slime onto the group beneath the “Girl” sign, revealing they are expecting a daughter.

As the couple celebrated, Guaynaa managed to move around easily, but Lele, whose side was covered in slime, struggled and slipped. In video footage, she is seen falling after bumping into the “TNT” prop, and when attempting to stand, falls again.

Friends and family quickly rushed to help her up. Fortunately, the fall didn’t seem to dampen her excitement, though it could have been far more serious. The influencer fell to her knees both times, thankfully not landing on her baby bump - which could have been very dangerous indeed.

Lele and Guaynaa announced their pregnancy on Instagram last month, although Pons had first shared the news privately with her friend and former Dancing with the Stars co-contestant Harry Jowsey during a podcast interview.