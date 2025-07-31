Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been slammed as a “hypocrite” for investing in a luxury hotel in Israel.

The Hollywood actor, 50, owns a reported 10 percent stake in an upscale resort, which will be built along Herzliya Marina – a high-end beachfront. The independent project, originally announced in 2018, is being developed by Israel's Hagag Group alongside businessmen Ahikam and Lior Cohen, per Complex.

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee granted final approval on July 27 after the project was first announced in 2018 and received preliminary deposit approval in 2024. The massive $270 million complex will span a staggering 12.6 acres, far beyond the initial 2.5 acres, and will rise up to 14 stories high, per Globes.

It is set to include 365 hotel rooms, conference center, fine dining restaurant, swimming pool, and direct yacht access to the marina. An additional two acres of underground space has been approved for parking and hotel operations.

Despite the scale, developers insist the hotel will be built with sustainability at its core. Leo, who has spent years promoting environmental awareness, has aligned the project with the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED standards.

This means it will implement sustainable practices across energy efficiency, water conservation, site selection, materials use, and indoor environmental quality. He promised an eco-friendly build that will 'work in partnership with nature,' per a 2018 statement by the actor, according to JFeed.

No official construction date has been released yet or when it will open, but plans suggest the resort will become a major luxury destination. However, the Hollywood actor has come under fire for his investment of the hotel.

One user wrote on X: “Wow, Leonardo DiCaprio’s building a 14-story, 365-room “eco-friendly” hotel in Herzliya Marina? @LeoDiCaprio climate activism feels hollow when it’s paired with a luxury yacht dock for the elite.

“Championing green causes while pushing opulent projects reeks of hypocrisy. Should we call this performative environmentalism or just business as usual for Hollywood?”.

Another user went so far as to say: “Won’t be watching his movies anymore“. Another added that he is a “Climate Hypocrite”.