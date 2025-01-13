Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti fled the Los Angeles fires as they were spotted arriving in Mexico on a private jet.

Leonardo has a huge reputation as an environmental advocate, raising questions as to why he would take a private jet during such a major natural disaster. He is the founder of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation which has funded over $80 million in grants focused on climate change and sustainability.

He stepped off the plane alongside Ceretti, 26, who wore an all-black ensemble. The couple, who have been linked since 2023, were accompanied by Leo's father George DiCaprio and George's wife Peggy Ann Farrar.

Leonardo fled the fires on his private jet while other celebs watched their homes burn down. Take That star Mark Owen and his family were forced to flee their home in Los Angeles as wildfires rip through Southern California.

His wife, Emma, took to Instagram to share the couple’s terrifying ordeal, describing scenes of "helicopters, thick black smoke, and howling winds." She wrote on Instagram: “We woke up to helicopters, thick black smoke, winds howling, and the uncertainty that our house would survive.”

The wildfires have burned the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Crystal and his wife, Janice, released a statement Wednesday saying their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was lost.

He said: “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this”.