‘First class’ drummer and former Judas Priest star Les Binks has died at the age of 73, the band have confirmed.

The Northern Irish sticksman joined the legendary heavy metal band in 1977, after tenures with Eric Burdon and War (later known as simply War) and pop group Francy.

His death was reported by various outlets on Tuesday (15.04.25), however, no cause of death was given.

Binks appeared on the pair of 1978 Priest albums ‘Stained Class’ and ‘Killing Machine’, and the 1979 live LP ‘Unleashed In The East’.

He departed the group shortly after the latter project’s release.

Judas Priest said in a touching tribute on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans.

"The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class – demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you, Les - your acclaim will live on."

Former Megadeath bassist David Ellefson hailed Binks for his “powerful and groundbreaking drumming” that “helped shape the very foundation of speed metal.”

Recalling the time they shared a stage, he wrote on Instagram: "It’s with great sadness that I learned of the passing of the beloved Les Binks.

“I had the incredible honour of meeting and performing with him, along with K.K. Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens from the mighty Judas Priest legacy, during the unforgettable show at KK’s Steel Mill back in 2019.

"Playing alongside Les was truly a dream come true. His powerful and groundbreaking drumming helped shape the very foundation of speed metal, with iconic performances on tracks like Exciter and so many others that set the standard for generations to come. My deepest condolences to his fans, friends, and family. You will be missed, my friend."

Binks reunited with Judas Priest when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

At the time, he also performed in the covers band KK's Priest with former members K. K. Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens.