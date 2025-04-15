Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paola Cracknell’s estranged husband, music executive Govind Sandhu, paid tribute to her on Instagram.

Tributes have been pouring in for radio producer Paola Cracknell who has tragically died at the age of 39. She had worked as a senior producer and lead talent booker for the Australian breakfast radio show, The Kyle and Jackie ‘O’ show from January 2006 to May 2010.

The news of Paola Cracknell’s death was shared on her Instagram page which read: “Though this is hard to share, we know the impact P had. We are incredibly sad to share that our beautiful girl has passed.

“Anyone who knew Paola knows how special she was, an extraordinary person with a heart beyond words. We are heartbroken and are finding our ways through the grief, we ask for time while we process. We will honour the life of P, shared with anyone who knew and loved her. Details will be shared in due time.”

In response to her post, her estranged husband, music executive Govind Sandhu wrote: “Darling P. You will always be the greatest, top of the pyramid & my soulmate! Thank you for being my biggest supporter, best mate & giving me the most epic core memories. You touched so many people & just wanted me to get better. I will never forget you! I will always love you as will mum, my family & friends. Our love & connection is now eternal & you are our guardian angel. Rest in peace my angel 🤍🕊️❤️”

Tributes have been pouring in for radio producer Paola Cracknell who has died suddenly at the age of 39. Photo: life_of_paola/Instagram | life_of_paola/Instagram

According to the Daily Mail, “The couple had separated before Govind's stage-four Non Hodgkins Lymphoma diagnosis but she helped him in his battle.” A separate post on Paola Cracknell’s Instagram page shared details of her funeral, it read: “Celebrating the Life of Paola

“We would love for you to join us in honoring and remembering our beautiful Paola — a soul so full of love, light, and joy.

“Together we’ll gather to celebrate her life, share memories, and hold her spirit close.

“Tuesday 15th April

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wisteria Room | Centennial Homestead

1 Grand Dr, Centennial Park NSW 2021

“We have felt so deeply the love from every part of P’s world, and we would be so grateful to share this time with you.

“If you have any special memories you’d like to share, we will have a memory book on the day — a space to hold and treasure these moments for the family forever.”

“Forever in our hearts.

“Forever P 🤍.”

In response to the post about Paola’s death, musician Lisa Veronica, wrote: “💔I love you Paola… I will cherish every second I got to be back in your beautiful presence again. A soul sister who made life so beautiful. Rest easy babygirl. And into the next 🕊️.”