There are still no new leads in the investigation into the disappearance of X Factor star Levi Davis, two years on.

The case remains suspended, with court officials confirming that the investigation will only be reactivated if new information surfaces.

Police have also announced that they will not be making any public appeal on the anniversary of his disappearance, stating they have “nothing new to offer.” The last confirmed sighting of Davis was on October 29, 2022, captured on CCTV as he left an Irish pub near Barcelona’s La Rambla. He had arrived from Ibiza with just £35 in his pocket and no change of clothes.

Initial search efforts were prompted by reports from crew members of the cruise liner MSC Bellissima, who claimed they saw a man wearing a light-coloured top, similar to what Davis was last seen wearing, struggling in the water and calling for help in English. Despite mobilising coastguard helicopters, lifeboats, and police divers in the port and nearby Llobregat Delta, no evidence was found.

A spokesman for the investigating magistrate said: “There are no updates in this case. It’s still provisionally archived.” Police echoed this sentiment, saying, “Our investigation remains open, but we have nothing new we can tell you about,” and adding that there are “no plans for a public appeal for information coinciding with the second anniversary of Levi's disappearance.”

The lead theory remains that Davis may have drowned, although, as one insider stated, “proving that now is virtually mission impossible.” Earlier this year, his family was in talks to participate in a documentary to help shed light on his case. CCTV footage showed Davis leaving the Old Irish Pub around 10pm and his phone was last detected early on October 30 near the port, suggesting he may have headed toward the sea.

This was initially thought to be near Sants railway station, but Catalan police later confirmed the signal was from a port-adjacent location. Davis’s family reported him missing to West Midlands Police, and a friend filed a missing persons report with Catalan police.

Early on, speculation arose that Davis was in debt, allegedly owing £100,000 to Somali criminals and fearing for his life over a blackmail threat, a concern he voiced in a chilling video shortly before his disappearance. Private investigator Gavin Burrows, who had worked with the family, later claimed he had submitted evidence of blackmail to Spanish police, suggesting they had enough to make an arrest. However, no arrests have been made.

Davis, a former player for Bath and Ealing Trailfinders, rose to prominence in 2019 as part of the group Try Star on X Factor: Celebrity alongside fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Thom Evans. He became the first rugby player to come out as bisexual in 2020 and was reportedly dealing with depression following a knee injury that sidelined him from the sport.