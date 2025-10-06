Former England rugby star Lewis Moody has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Lewis Moody has taken to his Instagram to reveal the news that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). He wrote: “I’m writing to share some tough news. I have recently been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family.

“I feel fit and well in myself and I’m focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come.

“I am being well supported by my family, friends and medical professionals and I’m truly grateful to those who, in their time, helped progress research to support others, like me, living with the disease.

“Since retiring from the sport I love, and alongside my wife Annie, I’ve been able to dedicate much of the past 12 years in fundraising for The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of those affected by brain tumours.”

Alongside wife Annie, Lewis Moody, 47, broke down in tears alongside his wife in a BBC interview with Sally Nugent. In the interview, Lewis said: "There's something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute," and also added that "It's not that I don't understand where it's going. We understand that. But there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face for now."

Lewis Moody also said: It's never me that I feel sad for. It's the sadness around having to tell my mum - as an only child - and the implications that has for her.”

Lewis Moody also explained that "[Telling my sons] was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. They are two brilliant boys and that was pretty heartbreaking. We sat on the couch in tears, Ethan and Dylan both wrapped up in each other, then the dog jumped over and started licking the tears off our faces, which was rather silly."

How old are Lewis and Annie Moody’s son Ethan and Dylan?

Dylan is 17 and Ethan is 15. When Lewis Moody shared his Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnoses on Instagram, he was flooded with responses. Gabby Logan said: “Love to Annie, Dylan and Ethan. We are all here for you all. ❤️,” whilst Steve Backshall said: “So much love to you and Annie Lew, anything at all we can do we’re here. SB.”

Who is Lewis Moody’s wife Annie?

In June 2024, Annie Moody took to her Instagram and wrote: “18 years since our dreamy Bermudian wedding and life is pretty dam good 👰🏼‍♀️🎩🫶🏼 Love you @lewismoody7.” She also took to Instagram following Lewis Moody’s diagnosis and shared a black and white photo of the couple, along with the caption: “Forever ❤️ we’ve got this babe x.”

According to Annie Moody’s LinkedIn, she is Interim CEO, Dame Kelly Holmes Trust | Co-Founder, The Lewis Moody Foundation. In the Meet The Team Section of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, Annie is asked the question: What did you do before working at the Trust?

Annie says in response that “I feel really privileged to have run my own companies for the past 20 years, gaining much experience in different industries. I started and managed an Interior Design company for 10 years, working in both the private and commercial sectors, followed by implementing Youth Development programmes, powered by sport, in state education settings.

“I am also the co-founder of a charity that drives awareness and supports research for people affected by Brain Tumours.”