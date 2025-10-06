Former England captain Lewis Moody has revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 47-year-old has admitted he cannot yet face the full implications of the muscle-wasting condition that killed fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow. Moody was part of the 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning side and lifted multiple English and European titles with Leicester.

He spoke to BBC Breakfast two weeks after learning he has the disease. He said: "There's something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute.

“It's not that I don't understand where it's going. We understand that. But there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face for now."

Moody, speaking alongside his wife Annie, says instead he feels "at ease" as he concentrates on his immediate wellbeing, his family and making preparations for when the disease worsens. He added: "Maybe that's shock or maybe I process things differently, and once I have the information, it's easier”.

Moody discovered he had MND after noticing some weakness in his shoulder while training in the gym. After physiotherapy failed to improve the problem, a series of scans showed nerves in his brain and spinal cord had been damaged by MND.

He said: "You're given this diagnosis of MND and we're rightly quite emotional about it, but it's so strange because I feel like nothing's wrong. I don't feel ill. I don't feel unwell.

“My symptoms are very minor. I have a bit of muscle wasting in the hand and the shoulder.

"I'm still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible."

MND can progress quickly. According to the charity MND Association, the disease kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis, as swallowing and breathing become more difficult. Treatment can only slow deterioration.