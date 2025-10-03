Hartpury ready to take on Champ with new look coaching team

Cornwell believes things are coming together just in time for the start of the season | The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Every summer brings its fair share of recruitment challenges, but Hartpury coach Mark Cornwell found himself in uncharted territory this year.

While there was plenty of continuity within his playing squad, the Hartpury boss was forced to completely overhaul his coaching team after a string of departures. Bristol Bears and Bristol Bears Women snapped up John Barnes and Rhys Oakley respectively, while Billy Twelvetrees departed for the returning Worcester Warriors and Wayne Thompson joined Gloucester.

It all made for a challenging summer for Cornwell, who was grateful for the later than usual start to Champ Rugby this season. He said: “We’ve had a lot of changes over the summer. Four of the coaches left so it was just me on my own.

“A lot of it was word of mouth and chatting to different people. We went after two or three different coaches, some ex-players, a lot of players have come through and become coaches. Luke Cozens is an ex-student, he’s basically replaced Billy Twelvetrees as backs/attack coach. Yann Thomas has come in, he lives in Gloucester, I signed him for Gloucester when he was 18. I’ve known him all these years.

“Martin Haag has come in as head of performance and then Ashley Johnson, he’s come in as our defence coach. It’s a lot of change. We’ve lost a few players, we’ve recruited a few players, we’ve brought some players through from our BUCS programme, so linking all that with a fresh coaching set-up has been the challenge this summer.

“We’ve not had that situation before. There are new ideas, but I think it’s coming together. I’m quite happy it’s a late start, because if it had been an early start, it would be a different situation.”

It is all change in Champ Rugby this season with the return of the play-offs for the top six in the league, while matches will also be streamed on Ireland’s largest streaming platform, Clubber TV. It marks the first time that all 182 league games, as well as the play-offs, will be available to stream on the subscription-only service.

That will give some of the talented youngsters at Hartpury an even bigger platform to show what they can do, with centre Josiah Edwards-Giraud having starred last season before earning a move to Gloucester and a Prem debut this week. Cornwell said: “Josiah Edwards-Giraud, he was studying last year and Gloucester picked him up.

“That is the progression you like to see. I think he’s done it really quickly. But when you look at the players, you think can they transfer from this level to the next level. We always thought he could and he’s done a great job.”

Having finished in the top six in each of the past two seasons, Hartpury would have qualified for the end-of-season play-offs that have returned. And Cornwell believes that a similar result this season would constitute a successful campaign, with the consensus from Champ Rugby coaches being that this will be one of the most challenging seasons in the competition’s history.

He added: “If you look at the last two seasons, we have finished fifth or sixth. We sit in the middle of the table, at the top of the part-time clubs as opposed to the full-time clubs in the top four or five. If we can finish in that area again, it will be thought of as a decent season.”

The Champ Rugby 25-26 season starts on October 3. For more information, visit www.champrugby.com