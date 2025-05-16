Netflix has confirmed that Building the Band, a new music competition show featuring the late Liam Payne as a judge, will premiere later this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series was completed prior to Payne’s death in October 2024, and his involvement will now form part of his final on-screen appearance.

In a statement, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said: “People will be obsessed with Building the Band coming this summer, hosted by AJ McLean. Contestants will be judged and mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, with Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, produced by Netflix and filmed at Manchester’s Aviva Studios, wrapped in August 2024 following three live events. Just two months later, Payne tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony while in Buenos Aires, aged 31.

Building the Band follows a unique format in which contestants form music groups without ever seeing one another, focusing solely on musical compatibility, connection, and merit. Netflix says: “When it comes to love, meeting face-to-face is clearly overrated. But what about music?”

Liam Payne is the most googled death of 2024 after he tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina | Getty Images

According to Netflix’s official description: “Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls), Liam Payne (One Direction), and Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) will serve as judges, bringing their unparalleled expertise and personal band experience to the competition. AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys will host the series. Expect plenty of drama, next-level artistry, and unforgettable performances.”

The format echoes elements of Love Is Blind, but instead of romance, the focus is on building musical synergy. Contestants will only see each other after bands are formed, putting their connection to the test when appearance, choreography, and style come into play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payne, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction after appearing on The X Factor in 2010, was selected for the band by judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger. Despite the band finishing third, One Direction went on to become one of the most successful groups of the decade. The band went on a hiatus in January 2016 to pursue solo projects, after Zayn Malik left the group a year before.

Following Payne’s death, One Direction issued a statement: “We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing… The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

Netflix will announce the release date closer to the time.