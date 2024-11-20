Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Bradford City footballer Stephen Darby was diagnosed with motor neurone disease five years ago and his wife Steph Houghton has spoken about the challenges they have faced since his diagnosis.

Steph Houghton is best known as a former Lioness who was appointed England captain in 2014 and has played in three World Cups and has won 121 caps for her country. She retired last season.

Off the football pitch, Steph Houghton has a lot to contend with in her personal life as her husband, former Bradford City footballer Stephen Darby, is living with motor neurone disease. In an interview with The Express, she revealed that writing her memoir ‘Leading From The Back’ was "very, very therapeutic”, she says. “To look back on where I’ve come from and where I’ve got to… I achieved something special.”

She also revealed that it has been hard dealing with her husband’s motor neurone disease and said: “He has good days and bad days. It’s obviously hard because I’m living it every single day. I hope it comes across that he’s my absolute world. We’ve remained positive.

Lioness Steph Houghton reveals heartbreak over husband Stephen Darby’s motor neurone progression. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“But it took us a bit longer to write that chapter, for sure. And it took us about three hours to do the audiobook [chapter about Stephen]. My voice was going. It’s very raw emotions but we made a conscious decision that we wanted to be honest.

“They don’t look too far into the future. “If we start thinking that we might only have ‘X’ number of years, we’re beaten already.”

Stephen Darby talked about his motor neurone diagnosis on the Darby Ribber MND Foundation. He wrote: “After playing professional football since the age of 17, on the 12th September 2018, I was forced to retire at the age of 29 after being given the diagnosis of motor neurone disease (MND). At the time of my diagnosis, I was still playing football at Bolton Wanderers and training every day. I had played professional football since the age of 17 having played for Liverpool, Swindon Town, Notts County, Rochdale, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers.”

What is motor neurone disease?

According to the NHS, “Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time.

“There's no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years.

“MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and, unfortunately, eventually leads to death.”