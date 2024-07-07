Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were emotional scenes in Pontefract as the funeral of a sporting legend took place.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Pontefract on Sunday as the funeral of Rugby League legend Rob Burrow took place.

The former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain star passed away last month at the age of 41 after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in December 2019. Over the last four and a half years, Burrow and former team-mate and close friend Kevin Sinfield have raised over £15m for MND charities and that saw Burrow awarded an MBE in 2021 before receiving CBE last year. The friendship between the paid was never more evident that in Sinfield’s emotional response to the loss of his best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the aftermath of Burrows’ passing, Sinfield posted on social media: “Today was the day that I hoped would never come. The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many. You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND community but for all those who saw and heard your story. My love and thoughts go out to your beautiful family, Lindsey, Macy, Maya, and Jackson, to your lovely parents Geoff and Irene, sisters Joanne and Claire and your wider family and friends.

“You will continue to inspire me every single day. I have lost a dear friend and I will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch. I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however, since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met. The last 4 and a half years you showed the world what living and loving looked like and this was always done with the biggest smile on your face.”

In an emotional final message of his own, Burrow urged the world to ‘not waste a moment’ of their lives and to ‘live in the moment’. He said: “I hope one day we find a cure and live in a world free of MND. By the time that you watch this I will no longer be here. I am just a lad from Yorkshire who got to live out his dream of playing rugby league. As a father of three young children I would never want any family to have to go through what my family have since my diagnosis. I hope I have left a mark on the disease. I hope it shows to live in the moment. I hope you find inspiration from the whole story. My final message to you is whatever your personal battle be brave and face it. Every single day is precious. Don’t waste a moment. In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.”

The feeling of poignancy surrounding an emotional day on Sunday was only enhanced by the decision to hold Burrow’s funeral on the seventh day of the seventh month of the year as the former scrum-half became synonymous with wearing the number seven throughout a career that saw him become an eight-time Super League Winner, a two-time Challenge Cup winner and a three-time World Club Challenge winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad