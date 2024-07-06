Hull City winger Jaden Philogene. | Getty Images

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Saturday, July 6th

Most eyes are focused on Euro 2024 as England look to progress into the semi-final. The Three Lions face Switzerland on Saturday with a place in the final four of the tournament in Germany at stake.

In the meantime though, Premier League clubs are working hard behind the scenes to bring in some new players. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the division...

Winger in-demand

The race is on between top flight clubs to sign Hull City winger Jaden Philogene. According to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X, Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are all keen on landing him this summer.

Philogene, who is 21-years-old, joined the Tigers last year and has since scored 12 goals for the Championship side, as well as chipping in with six assists. However, it appears he will be leaving the MKM Stadium in this window for a new challenge in the league above.

The England youth international was on the books at Aston Villa for five years from 2018 to 2023 and played six times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away in the Football League at Stoke City and Cardiff City to get some experience under his belt.

Ipswich won promotion from the second tier in the last campaign under Kieran McKenna and could see him as someone to bolster their attacking options. They would need to see off competition from Everton and Crystal Palace if they are to get him though.

Man Utd star wanted

Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes is being linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia. TEAMtalk claim Saudi Pro League pair Al Nassr and Al Ittihad are interested in snapping him up.

The Portugal international, who has 70 caps so far, moved to Old Trafford in 2020 having previously been at Udinese, Sampdoria and Sporting Lisbon.

He has since been a key player for the Red Devils and losing him would be a massive blow. They have recently handed boss Erik ten Hag a new deal until 2026 after he won the FA Cup last term after his side beat rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

Fernandes has made 233 appearances for United altogether since his transfer to England and has scored 79 goals, 15 of which came in the last campaign.

New face at West Ham

West Ham have signed defender Max Kilman from Wolves for an undisclosed fee. He has penned a lengthy seven-year contract at the London Stadium.

He has told their official club website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.