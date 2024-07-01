Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji playing for Switzerland | Getty Images

Here’s a closer look at Switzerland’s team ahead of their clash with England at Euro 2024.

Last night, Jude Bellingham dragged England from the depths of despair as they staged a late fightback to defeat Slovakia by a score of 2-1. They will take on Switzerland in the quarter-final’s - today, we’ll be taking a closer look at the Rossocrociati.

We’ll examine their best players in each third of the pitch, their head coach and the approach they generally take. Can England defy the critics and reach the semi-finals?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Switzerland key players

Switzerland’s most high-profile player at Euro 2024 is most likely Manuel Akanji - the Manchester City defender enjoyed a wonderful campaign in 2023/24, helping the Sky Blues win the Premier League title. He has replicated his strong performances at club level on the international stage, being a cornerstone in his country’s backline.

In midfield, the Swiss are led by former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka. He was part of the Bayer Leverkusen team that achieved an unbeaten Bundesliga season in 2023/24 - he is currently performing better than he ever has before.

Switzerland are no slouches going forward, either. The Bologna forward Dan Ndoye has looked like a real handful so far, using his energy and physicality to put constant pressure on defences - something that England may find problematic, given their low-tempo build-up play. AS Monaco’s 67-cap Breel Embolo will also need to be watched - his ability on the ball, coupled with his pace, make him a real threat.

Who is Switzerland’s manager?

The Swiss are managed by Murat Yakin, who has coached his native country since 2021. His time at the helm has been positive so far - he guided them to the round of 16 in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where they were defeated by Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad