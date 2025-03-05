Blackpink’s Lisa has received online backlash following her recent Oscars performance and the release of her debut full length album, Alter Ego.

While the K-pop star’s presence at the prestigious event initially sparked excitement, many have since questioned her connection to the Oscars and the legitimacy of her performance.

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have been dragging Lisa over allegations of lip-syncing during her performance, which experts have proven otherwise, with many speculating that her appearance at the Oscars was due to her alleged relationship with Frédéric Arnault, the son of French billionaire Bernard Arnault.

His father is the head of LVMH, a luxury goods conglomerate, and one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, with a net worth exceeding $180 billion, according to Forbes. However, both of them have not confirmed the status of their relationship despite being spotted together on several occasions.

Criticism of Lisa has extended beyond the Oscars, with her solo album Alter Ego receiving harsh reviews from fans and critics alike. Pitchfork gave a scathing critique, writing that her album doesn’t have what it takes to convince the listeners that she has “depth without her bandmates”.

The review, which gives the album 5.2/10, says: “LISA wants you to believe she’s multifaceted. The Thai singer and rapper’s debut solo album is called Alter Ego, and if one takes her at her word, these 13 songs are meant to live up to the title.

“She presents different versions of herself, among them Vixi, a villain who drinks your tears; Roxi, a rock star who loves energy drinks; and Sunni, a girl who’s afraid of the dark. If this sounds a bit hollow, it’s because the concept is designed to sell multiple copies of the same album. This marketing ploy also highlights her biggest challenge: LISA, who is part of the record-setting K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, needs to convince you that she has depth without her bandmantes. Alter Ego proves she doesn’t.”

NME wrote: “The problem isn’t that she’s flaunting it; it’s that Alter Ego never digs deeper. ‘Camera in my face/Call me Mona Lisa’, she sings with blase detachment on ‘Chill’, likening herself to the world’s most famous enigma. But what does it feel like to exist at that level of untouchable stardom?

“Instead of offering insight, the album coasts on surface-level spectacle, painting a picture of power and privilege but never revealing the person inside it.”

On social media, people have not held back their opinions. “Lisa’s album is the worst piece of music I’ve heard - it’s not even shade or hate, like it’s genuinely so bad,” one user wrote. Another called the album “underwhelming and mediocre.” Some accused Lisa of lacking depth in her music, with one person saying: “Everything she puts out is a money, status flex and lacks any kind of depth or vulnerability.”

‘Alter Ego’ marked Lisa’s first full-length album. The record included singles such as ‘Rockstar’, ‘Born Again’ featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, ‘Moonlit Floor’ and more. The album also featured guest artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Future.