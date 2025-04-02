Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liza Minnelli was last seen in public enjoying a night out with friends in Los Angeles last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Liza Minnelli was last seen in public with friends in Los Angeles in 2024, she is set to appear on Ru Paul’s Drag Race on April 18. Variety reported that “RuPaul will be presenting Minnelli with the show’s Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award on April 18 during the Season 17 finale, and she will be on the show’s main stage to accept. The award recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on the world of drag and fashion. Past recipients include Bob Mackie and Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira.”

When Liza Minnelli was seen last year, she was seen arriving at home and being helped out of the car into a wheelchair. Ahead of her birthday last year, she told People magazine that “I am so grateful for all the good wishes and all the love that comes my way. Not only on my birthday, but always” She also said: “I wish I knew how to act my age. But kids guess what, I have never been this damn old! Just keep going baby, that’s the secret!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How old is Liza Minnelli?

Liza Minnelli is 79 years old and recently celebrated her birthday on March 12.

Liza Minnelli health update: When did she suffer from viral encephalitis, how old is she? L-R) Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images | Getty Images

What health problems has Liza Minnelli suffered from over the years?

In 2000, Liza Minnelli had to battle viral encephalitis. Dr. Maurice Hanson, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic Florida in Fort Lauderdale, where Minnelli was a patient, told ABC News that “She was quite sick and was in a very serious condition but is now recovering well.”

On October 8, 2000, Liza Minnelli collapsed at her home in Fort Lauderdale and it was thought that she had suffered a stroke when paramedics first arrived.

What is viral encephalitis?

According to the NHS,”It's not always clear what causes encephalitis. When a cause is found, it's usually an infection or a problem with the immune system (the body's natural defences).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Encephalitis caused by a virus is known as "viral encephalitis". In rare cases, encephalitis is caused by bacteria, fungi or parasites.”

Liza Minnelli also had an alcohol and prescription drugs issue and had to have jaw reconstruction surgery after falling onstage during a show in Sweden in 2007