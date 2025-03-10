Lost Boys star Corey Haim was only 38 years old when he died after collapsing in his mother’s apartment.

1980s actor and heartthrob Corey Haim died on March 10, 2010 and a post-mortem examination found that he died of pneumonia, which was not directly linked to drug abuse. The actor, who was 38, at the time of his death, did have low levels of drugs in his blood, but not "at a level that would have contributed to his death".

Craig Harvey, the spokesman for the Los Angeles coroner said at the time that Corey Haim’s lungs were damaged and his heart and liver enlarged. For those of you who are not familiar with Corey Haim, he was a Canadian-born actor, who was born in Toronto on December 23, 1971.

Corey Haim was only 10 years old when he appeared in commercials and made his film debut in the 1984 drama Firstborn, before appearing in Firstborn, he had been a regular on the Canadian TV series A Time to Live. Corey Haim went on to appear as the dying son of Liza Minnelli’s character in the TV movie A Time to Live and also played the role of Sally Field’s son in Murphy’s Romance.

After appearing in the 1986 movie Lucas, playing the role of a teen in love with an older girl, critic Roger Ebert said of Corey Haim that “If he can continue to act this well, he will never become a half-forgotten child star, but will continue to grow into an important actor. He is that good.”

In the movie Lucas, Corey Haim acted alongside both Charlie Sheen and Winona Ryder. However, the movie that Corey Haim will be best remembered for will be his role as The Lost Boys, the other actors in the film included Kifer Sutherland, Jason Patric and Corey Feldman.

Corey Haim and Corey Feldman became known as ‘The Two Coreys,’ they both had drug abuse problems and the pair went on to appear in the reality series of the same name, however it was cancelled before the second season had ended. In February 2025, Corey Feldman revealed that Duke Gadd, one of his drummers, had died of a fentanyl overdose in Nevada.

Following his death, many actors took to X, then Twitter to share tributes to him, actress Alyssa Milano who reportedly dated Corey Haim, wrote: "Just woke up to the sad, sad news that Corey Haim passed away. RIP sweet boy,” whilst actress Christina Applegate wrote: My thoughts go out to Corey's family and friends today. So sad."

Corey Feldman claimed that Corey Haim was raped whilst making the movie Lucas and told The Guardian in 2020 that “He made me promise before he died that I would get the truth out.” In 2017 Corey Haim’s mother Judy named the man she alleged sexually abused her late son.

In 2010, it was revealed that Corey Feldman would not be attending the funeral of Corey Haim and in a statement, said: “In the days following my best friend Corey Haim’s death, I have spent much time with his mother Judy, who has always been like a mother to me.” He also said: “I would love nothing more than to be by her side at Corey’s funeral, however, due to their strong religious beliefs and need for privacy, the family has decided to make Corey’s funeral on Tuesday a small private affair.”

“Understanding the recent media attention and to be respectful of the family’s wishes, I have decided not to attend.

“Instead, I will remain in Los Angeles quietly mourning and planning his memorial.”

Corey Feldman also revealed at the time that “As a sign of respect, I am asking the media to honor Corey Haim by making the same choice. I am working with a few people who were close to Corey to put a memorial together within the next month. At that time, the media will be invited to honor and celebrate the legacy he has left behind, along with friends, fans and the rest of the Hollywood community.”

Did Corey Haim date Victoria Beckham?

Corey Haim reportedly dated Victoria Beckham in 1995 and was reportedly left shocked at his death. In March 2010, the Daily Mail reported that”In 2008, Posh confirmed that the pair had a relationship but said that she and Haim only kissed and never had sex.

And Posh revealed at the time that the relationship was never consummated: 'We didn’t have sex or anything. In actual fact, he didn’t seem to want to try.”