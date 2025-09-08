The shooting took place outside influencer Lola Doll’s home.

Influencer Lola Doll, 33, is reportedly currently in a critical condition after being shot multiple times outside her home in Georgetown, Guyana on Saturday September 6. Georgetown is Guyana’s capital, on South America’s North Atlantic coast.

The Guyana Police has issued a statement on Lola Doll which reads: “ Police Investigating Shooting Incident involving Lola Doll.

“The Guyana Police Force is investigating an alleged incident of discharging a loaded firearm committed on 33-year-old Lolita Callender, also known as Lola Doll, of Texas Square, East Ruimveldt. The incident occurred at about 23:35 hrs in front of her residence at Texas Square.

“She is presently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, having sustained gunshot wounds to her neck, face, hands, and right leg.

“Preliminary information indicates that the victim was seated in her motor car when she was shot by a male on a motorcycle. Police ranks are actively pursuing the suspect, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

“The Guyana Police Force is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward. Persons can also share information anonymously by calling 911 or the nearest police station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Following the statement by Guyana Police, they then issued an update about the suspect Paul Daby Lola Doll Jr. who is wanted in connection with the shooting of Lola Doll, whose real name is Lolita Callender. Following the incident, fans have taken to Lola Doll’s Instagram to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote: “Love Queen praying Gods Healing and Restoration over you 💛❤️💚In Jesus Christ mighty name Amen ,” whilst another said: “Praying for you beautiful 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💐.”

Lola Doll’s brother told Sta-broek News that “I was inside at home when I hear gunshots and run out to see was what, only to see me sister lying in she car and blood, if you see blood, pouring out,” and also said: “We rushed her here…I can’t tell you where all she was shot but she was shot in like her face, her side, I don’t know where else…blood, so much blood everywhere. She lost a lot of blood but she is a fighter.”