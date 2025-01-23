Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC musician Lorna Spode died shortly before her 99th birthday and is survived by her husband Ken and their two children and three grandchildren.

Lorna Spode who has passed away at the age of 98, was the founder of the Lorna Spode Consult. She featured on the BBC and the Lorna Spode Consort was crowned BBC Radio Stoke’s Champion Choir and winners of the Blackpool Music Festival.

Lorna Spode married her husband Ken in 1953 and she is survived by him, their two children, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lorna Spode’s daughter Angela Machin spoke to StokeonTrentLive and said: “She got dementia just when everything had settled down with Covid. She realised she was forgetting things. After the diagnosis she started to decline quite quickly really.

“It’s been hard, but in a way we were ready for it. We’ve been seeing mum every day and we’ve seen her rapid decline. For a couple of weeks before, she didn’t know anyone."

Award-winning BBC musician Lorna Spode has died at 98. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images | Getty Images

Angela Machin also said that her mother “was a strong lady. She ruled the roost along with my dad, and she could be very opinionated. She was quite strict, but always fair with us. She knew how to get what she wanted out of you!"

Lorna Spode’s funeral will take place on January 30. In June of last year, Lorna Spode and husband Ken celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Until she passed away, Lorna Spode was still entertaining fellow residents at her care home.