Singer Melba Montgomery was best known for her duets and grew up in a musical family in Alabama in the USA.

Born in Iron City, Tennessee, Melba Montgomery’s father was a singer teacher at the local Methodist church and along with her brothers Carl and Earl ‘Peanut’ Montgomery, the trio performed in a group. At the age of 20, Melba along with her brothers took part in a talent contest at the WSM Studios in Nashville.

Melba Montgomery impressed Roy Acuff who hired her as his touring harmony singer. However, according to Saving Country Music, “it wasn’t until George Jones chose to share billing with Melba that she became a star in country.”

“Throughout the 1960s, Melba Montgomery released her own singles through multiple labels, including “Hall of Shame” and “The Greatest One Of All” that made it to #22 and #26 on the country charts respectively. Her sound both as a solo artist and a duet partner was hard country, which won her many fans in traditionalist circles. But as time went on, she became somewhat typecast as a duet singer. There was just something about Melba singing with men that made both voices greater than the sum of their parts.”

Melba Montgomery’s daughter Melissa Solomon Barrett shared the news of her mother’s passing on Facebook and wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce our family has lost our mother, Melba Montgomery Solomon. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister to my uncle, sister-in-law to my aunts and aunt to my cousins. She fought a long battle with dementia but is now with her loving husband, Jack Solomon in Heaven. We know mom has been waiting to hold dad for over 10 years. We will provide visitation and funeral arrangements as we learn more in the coming days. Thank you for loving our mom as much as we have. She was an incredibly talented, kind and generous woman.

“Melissa Solomon Barrett, Jackie Solomon Chancey, Tara Solomon Capps, and Diane Holt.”

After Melissa shared the news of her mother Melba’s passing, many fans shared their own well-wishes and one wrote: “Melba was a beautiful jewel you all shared with us all. Wrapping you all in love at a time when words fall short. So incredibly sorry, lifting prayers for your hurting hearts.,” whilst another said: “So sorry for your loss, such an amazing woman and artist. ” Another fan took to Instagram and wrote: “My most favorite female Country singer has passed away... Rest in Paradise #Melba Montgomery... October 14, 1938- January 15, 2025.”