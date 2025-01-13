Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Australian model and DJ Courtney Mills has died at the age of 37 after falling from a balcony.

Courtney was in Kuta, Bali on holiday when she suffered the fall. She had been visiting her two dogs on the island when she fell from the balcony and suffered critical injuries.

She was rushed to hospital and tragically died a few days later. Her family rushed to her hospital bedside, and she underwent several operations before she died.

Courtney lived in Bali for several years but ended up moving back to Melbourne and living with her parents. Paying tribute to their daughter, her mum Diane Mayne told Nine News: "She was beautiful, big hearted, happy and go lucky."

Australian model and DJ Courtney Mills has died at the age of 37 after falling from a balcony. (Photo: Courtney Mills/Facebook) | Courtney Mills/Facebook

Kiani, Courtney's sister, added to the Herald Sun: "The most beautiful thing we have been able to do for the last couple of days is sit and reminisce about the incredible life that she lived and how full her life was. She would drive hours and hours just to DJ for one hour.

“She would fly across the country to do the job she loved so passionately and to her it wasn't a job, it was a life. Being behind those decks was her sense of freedom and we got to see her light up rooms."

The DJ made regular appearances in Melbourne, including Secret Garden, Hotel Barkley and Motel Eve among other Australian venues. Tributes have continued to flood in for the model and DJ after her sad death. Courtney's family confirmed that she would be cremated on the island as it was her "second home".