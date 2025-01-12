Mad Monkey Hostel Phuket: Brit tourist's naked body found on beach after 'heated' row with tourist - chilling CCTV uncovered
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Regan Kelly, 28, from Selsdon, south London, had just started a month-long trip to Thailand when he went missing in the early hours of January 3 after staying at the Mad Monkey Hostel on the island of Phuket. CCTV footage reportedly shows him at the bar of the hostel where he is talking with a man who appears to also have been a tourist but wasn’t staying at the location.
They were reportedly chatting for several hours and they then appeared to argue in the video which doesn’t have sound. Suddenly Regan got up and left, said his sister Laurie Blackall, and he went down to Patong beach with the other man following him.
The last footage from the security camera of a hotel by the seafront, shared to the family by police, shows Regan running and the other man about 15 seconds behind. Then tragically the following day at around 10am a watersports instructor found a naked man in the sea, and Regan’s family confirmed it was him, having reported him missing.
Regan’s sister Laurie and his father are now in Thailand to try and find out what happened with the family looking at the meeting with the man in the hostel for possible clues. They said how the conversation was getting “increasingly heated”.
Laurie told the Mail: “We are not too sure what they were talking about, but the conversation seemed a bit confrontational. There's no audio but Regan looked visibly upset.” A JustGiving fundraiser has also been set up to bring Regan’s body back home to the UK where a second post mortem can also be carried out.
Laurie added: “The detective said he has worked tirelessly but I just don't know if they want to make it out like it was a tragic accident. Don't get me wrong, it could have been an accident, but something is really not sitting right with me.” She said that she and her dad had been in regular contact with Regan after he arrived on December 30 in Thailand and so they knew something was wrong when they couldn’t contact him on January 3.
Regan was wearing shorts, a Mad Monkey t-shirt, black baseball cap and a cross-body bag over his chest when he was seen running towards the beach. But when his body was found he was naked and none of his belongings were there either including his phone.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.