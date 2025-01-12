Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Brit’s body has been found in the sea off a beach in Thailand after an “increasingly heated” argument with a tourist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan Kelly, 28, from Selsdon, south London, had just started a month-long trip to Thailand when he went missing in the early hours of January 3 after staying at the Mad Monkey Hostel on the island of Phuket. CCTV footage reportedly shows him at the bar of the hostel where he is talking with a man who appears to also have been a tourist but wasn’t staying at the location.

They were reportedly chatting for several hours and they then appeared to argue in the video which doesn’t have sound. Suddenly Regan got up and left, said his sister Laurie Blackall, and he went down to Patong beach with the other man following him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last footage from the security camera of a hotel by the seafront, shared to the family by police, shows Regan running and the other man about 15 seconds behind. Then tragically the following day at around 10am a watersports instructor found a naked man in the sea, and Regan’s family confirmed it was him, having reported him missing.

A Brit’s body has been found in the sea off a beach in Thailand after an “increasingly heated” argument with a tourist. (Photo: JustGiving) | JustGiving

Regan’s sister Laurie and his father are now in Thailand to try and find out what happened with the family looking at the meeting with the man in the hostel for possible clues. They said how the conversation was getting “increasingly heated”.

Laurie told the Mail: “We are not too sure what they were talking about, but the conversation seemed a bit confrontational. There's no audio but Regan looked visibly upset.” A JustGiving fundraiser has also been set up to bring Regan’s body back home to the UK where a second post mortem can also be carried out.

Laurie added: “The detective said he has worked tirelessly but I just don't know if they want to make it out like it was a tragic accident. Don't get me wrong, it could have been an accident, but something is really not sitting right with me.” She said that she and her dad had been in regular contact with Regan after he arrived on December 30 in Thailand and so they knew something was wrong when they couldn’t contact him on January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regan was wearing shorts, a Mad Monkey t-shirt, black baseball cap and a cross-body bag over his chest when he was seen running towards the beach. But when his body was found he was naked and none of his belongings were there either including his phone.

On the fundraiser it stated: "Regan was only 28 years old and a happy and loving soul. He planned to travel Thailand for a month but sadly only managed a few days. He was an amazing Son, Brother and Uncle. He’ll be deeply missed by all his friends and family."