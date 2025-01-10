Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Costa Del Sol resort worker has been accused of trying to poison tourists by pouring bleach over a buffet dinner.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested today (Friday 10 January) after an alleged revenge plot against the hotel for firing her. Guests at the holiday resort raised the alarm after they reportedly saw her pouring a yellowish liquid over a tray of fruit and yoghurt in a glass dessert display case for an evening buffet meal.

The employee, who has not been named, then returned to the kitchen pushing a cleaning trolley used to remove dirty plates. A hotel receptionist and head of security quickly alerted the police after suspicions rose.

Two bottles of dishwasher detergent containing bleach were confiscated by cops, according to Malaga newspaper Sur. Police also discovered some of the affected buffet food had been tainted with the dangerous chemical, after they ran tests.

A Costa Del Sol resort worker has been accused of trying to poison tourists by pouring bleach over a buffet dinner. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

This horrifying alleged revenge act happened just before 9pm on 31 May 2023, but came to light today as prosecutors confirmed they were seeking a jail sentence for the ex-employee. She could face three years in prison as she has been ordered to stand trial for the horrifying alleged poison plot.

The law she has been charged under carries a two to six years prison sentence. This worker has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to register a not-guilty plea when she enters a court hearing in Malaga.

She was also accused of pouring bleach into a bottle of milk used by colleagues, five days before the buffet incident. A pre-trial indictment referenced the second shock poisoning allegation.

This ex-hotel worker has been accused of attempting to commit a terrifying revenge plot after she was reportedly told earlier that week that her contract would be terminated. The name of the hotel has not been revealed but is expected to be shared once the trial starts. It was not immediately clear this morning when the trial would take place.