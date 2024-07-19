Lottie Tomlinson, influencer and younger sister of boyband icon Louis Tomlinson, is pregnant with her second child. Photo by Instagram/LottieTomlinson. | Instagram/LottieTomlinson

Lottie Tomlinson, influencer and younger sister of boyband icon Louis Tomlinson, is pregnant with her second child.

The 25-year-old, who is already mum to a one-year-old boy, revealed that she was expecting her second child with her fiancé Lewis Burton on Instagram on Thursday (July 18).

Sharing a short clip of her cradling her tiny bump while stood on a beach, she wrote: “Our little family is growing we feel so excited and blessed that another beautiful baby is joining us in Jan 2025.”

The couple, who have been together for four years, already share son Lucky. In the clip, shared on both his mum and dad’s Instagram pages, the tot, who is about to turn two, kissed his mum’s growing tummy.

Lottie, who is the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, age 32, was sent lots of messages of congratulations from fans, family and famous friends alike.

Sister Phoebe Tomlinson, 20, who has recently become a mum herself after giving birth to her first child back in January, wrote: “Another one to love and adore. Our family is going to be huuuuuuge,” alongside lots of loved-up looking emojis. Phoebe’s twin Daisy said: “Love you all” next to a heart emoji.

‘Made in Chelsea’ star Tiffany Watson said: “Congratulations” and included many love heart emojis in her comment. Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards also sent congratulations.

Expectant mum Lottie also revealed some extra details in her Instagram Stories. In one mirror selfie further showing off her small bump, she wrote: “So excited that I can now share my little bump. We are so so excited that baby number two is coming, I can’t even explain. We feel so lucky, I can’t wait to catch you all up on my journey so far.”

When a fan asked if herself and Burton know if they are having a boy or a girl she said: “we do and we’ll share soon.” She also revealed that they had been trying for a second baby and had found out they were expecting back in May. She also vowed to “enjoy every minute” of her pregnancy.

She went on to say that she found the first trimester of her pregnancy “very hard”, adding “being pregnant with a toddler is no joke”. She continued: “The exhaustion and nausea was really tough while tryna (sic) looking after him. I’ve never felt tiredness like it. I’m so glad to be in to my second trimester and feeling so much better, got my energy back and no sickness.”

Lottie and Burton, who is a former tennis player, confirmed their romance in July 2020. The pair then welcomed their son in August 2022 before getting engaged in Paris in November 2023.

The loved-up couple are said to have initially bonded over the grief of losing their respective loved ones, before their friendship took a romantic turn.

Lottie lost both her mother and sister in recent years while Burton lost sister Caroline Flack in February 2020. Lottie's younger sister Félicité died at the age of 18 after an accidental drug overdose in March 2019. Her death came less than three years after the death of her mother Johannah Deakin, who died of cancer at the age of 43 in December 2016.