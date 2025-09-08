Lourdes Ambriz was the voice of Belle in Disney’s 1991 Spanish version of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Beloved Disney star Lourdes Ambriz, who was the voice of Belle in the Spanish version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has died at 64. The Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes paid tribute to Lourdes on Facebook and (in a translated post) wrote: “The National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature deeply regrets the passing of soprano Lourdes Ambriz, a key figure in Mexican lyric poetry, renowned for her extensive repertoire spanning opera, oratorio, chamber, Renaissance, and contemporary music.

“With an international career spanning more than four decades, she performed on stages in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.

“She was a member of the artistic group Cantantes Solistas de Bellas Artes and received the 2023 Bellas Artes Medal in Music, the highest distinction awarded by this institution in recognition of her career and contributions to music.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, colleagues, and the artistic community for this irreparable loss.”

Disney star Lourdes Ambriz, voice of Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ dies, what was her cause of death? Photo: ambriz_lourdes/Instagram | ambriz_lourdes/Instagram

In response, one fan wrote: “🙁 was the singing voice of Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” whilst another said: “A great woman, excellent in her manner and exceptional quality, great performer and soprano, she will always be remembered for her kind, sweet, extremely human manner. May Lourdes Ambriz rest in peace.”

According to the New York Post, “Ambriz died on Aug. 28, with local media reporting she passed due to cancer; however, her official cause of death is not immediately known.

“The late performer was also a soloist with the Dallas and San Francisco orchestras, the Arditti Quartet, the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Canada, the Deutsche Kammerakademie, the Simón Bolívar Orchestra of Venezuela and the Prague Opera.”

Anastasia Sonaranda Guzmán paid tribute to Lourdes on Instagram and wrote: “Lourdes Ambriz, beautiful friend of so many talks and wishes: your voice of an angel and your sweet heart ❤️ ensure your stay in paradise. Thank you for so much beautiful music, fly high. Infinite Blessings 🙏💐🙏❤️🙏.”