The cause of death for an actor who appeared in the recent live-action Lilo & Stitch film has been confirmed by investigators.

David Hekili Kenui Bell died at the age of 46 in June, just weeks after the Disney film hit cinemas. The Hawaiian actor’s sister Jalene Kanani Bell confirmed his death at the time saying: “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.”

She added: “I met my little brother at the age of 18, on my high school graduation day, it was the most amazing surprise which I had been asking for for years, that our mom's made happen for us, and that gift has lasted a lifetime. While I didn't grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him.”

People Magazine has now reported that the autopsy report from Bell’s death showed that four major causes were listed. These were acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity.

According to the NHS, atherosclerosis is “where your arteries become narrowed, making it difficult for blood to flow through them”. This narrowing is normally caused by the build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances.

The autopsy report also detailed that emergency services attempted to resuscitate Bell, with defibrillator pads placed on his chest, and airway in place and IV access. An intraosseous needle was also placed in his leg for fluids. Other finiding found that Bell suffered from stasis dermatitis and edema, which causes lower limbs to swell due to fluid buildup.

Bell appeared as ‘Big Hawaiian Dude’ Lilo & Stitch, who comically was in pursuit of shaved ice. The character was a nod to another character from the original animated film. His death came just weeks after the film topped the box office across the globe in late May.

He also appeared in shows such as Magnum PI and Hawaii Five-O. Bell was also known to locals as the voice of the PA system at Kona International Airport.

Lilo & Stitch fans have shared their tributes to the actor online. One fan said: “RIP to our ice cream guy.” Another added: “Rest in peace. My prayers are with his family and friends. Hope he can get all the ice cream he wants now.”