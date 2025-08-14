Hollywood actress Lorna Raver, whose career spanned three decades, has died aged 81.

Raver is best known for her role in the 2009 horror flick Drag Me To Hell, in which she appeared as Mrs Ganush. The actress actually died on May 12 but her death was not announced until later earlier week in the ‘In Memoriam’ section of SAG AFTRA summer magazine.

Her appearance in the Sam Raimi horror film garnered critical praise. The film premiered at Cannes and went on to earn $90m at the global box office. IN an interview from the time, she said: “It was a lot of fun. I mean it was gruelling sometimes but it was a lot of fun and Sam is terrific to work with … I was a little apprehensive going into it but I had a wonderful time.”

Lorna Raver, star of horror film Drag Me To Hell, has died aged 81. | Getty Images

Raver also made an appearance in the 2011 horror film The Caller alongside Rachelle Lefevre and Stephen Moyer. The actress’s other notable appearances included in TV shows such as Desperate Housewives, The Young and The Restless, and NYPD Blue.

Her final performance on screen came in 2014, when she appeared in Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage. Following this, Raver went on to narrate an audiobook for the Stephen King novel Cujo in 2016, which was her last credited work as an actress.

Away from the screen, Raver forged an impressive stage career, working in locations such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Some of the productions she appeared in include The Seagull, Spinning into Butter, The Woman, and The Drama Coach, the latter of which she won an LA Weekly Award and a Drama-Logue Award.

Tributes have been paid to the star. One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “Saddened to learn of the passing of Lorna Raver at the age of 81. She so memorably portrayed Mrs. Ganush in DRAG ME TO HELL. Much of her work was in live theater. Rest in peace...”

Another added: “May she rest in peace. Absolute icon.”