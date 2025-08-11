Former Blue Peter editor Biddy Baxter, who turned the children’s show into a national institution, had died aged 92.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baxter served as editor of the BBC children’s show between 1965 and 1988, implementing factors such as the Blue Peter badge, national appeals and audience participation, which would be what the long-running show came to be known for.

Former Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan remembered the pioneering television producer during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. He said: “For me, she was a wonderful, inspiring person, and not just for her presenters, but for what she got onto BBC television, and the kind of things she projected about young people. She was a true enthusiast and a supporter of young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Blue Peter editor Biddy Baxter has died aged 92. | Getty Images

Duncan added: “She was truly a one-off within the BBC. I think that if something upset her, she would trail off to see the DG (director-general) and tell him what she thought, really. So we need people like that now more than ever.”

Baxter was born Joan Maureen baxter in Leicester and went on to study at St Mary’s College, Durham University before joining the BBC in 1955. She worked in radio and produced the Schools Junior English and Listen With Mother programmes, before making her jump to television.

She joined Blue Peter in 1965 and served as editor for more than two decades, scooping two BAFTA Awards and 12 nominations. Baxter was made an MBE in 1981 for her work as Blue Peter editor.

She was known as a formidable character, and was at time criticised for her attitude, with former Blue Peter presenter Yvette Fielding describing her as “incredibly cruel” and claiming she was bullied on set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter told The Guardian in 2013: “I didn’t want to do anything other than Blue Peter. I certainly never wanted to be an administrator or in charge of anything.

“It was an absolute dream and I never wanted to do anything else. It was a terrific time to be in television.”

Following her departure from Blue Peter, Baxter moved to Hong Kong after husband John Hosier accepted a job in the country. Upon her return to the UK in 1993, she worked in a consultancy role to former BBC director-generals Michael Checkland and John Birt. In 2003, she founded a trust which enabled gifted music scholars to participate in postgraduate studies.