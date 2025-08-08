Jim Lovell, the legendary NASA astronaut who commanded the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission, has died at the age of 97.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He passed away on August 7 in Lake Forest, Illinois, NASA confirmed.

Lovell was one of America’s most prominent space pioneers, flying on four NASA missions including the historic Apollo 8 and Apollo 13. Known for his calm leadership during crisis, Lovell helped safely return the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft and its crew back to Earth after an onboard explosion in 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NASA sends its condolences to the family of Capt. Jim Lovell, whose life and work inspired millions of people across the decades,” said acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy in a statement. “Jim’s character and steadfast courage helped our nation reach the Moon and turned a potential tragedy into a success from which we learned an enormous amount. We mourn his passing even as we celebrate his achievements.”

Lovell first made history as part of the Gemini programme, where he tested the boundaries of manned spaceflight. He was the Command Module Pilot on Apollo 8—the first crewed spacecraft to orbit the Moon—and later became the commander of Apollo 13.

Jim Lovell, the legendary NASA astronaut who commanded the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission, has died at the age of 97. | NASA

“As the Command Module Pilot for Apollo 8, Jim and his crewmates became the first to lift off on a Saturn V rocket and orbit the Moon, proving that the lunar landing was within our reach,” Duffy said. “As commander of the Apollo 13 mission, his calm strength under pressure helped return the crew safely to Earth and demonstrated the quick thinking and innovation that informed future NASA missions.”

Lovell’s fellow astronauts affectionately nicknamed him “Smilin’ Jim” for his quick wit and disarming smile. “Known for his wit, this unforgettable astronaut was nicknamed Smilin’ Jim by his fellow astronauts because he was quick with a grin when he had a particularly funny comeback,” Duffy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A US Naval Academy graduate and test pilot, Lovell also had a distinguished military career. “Jim also served our country in the military, and the Navy has lost a proud academy graduate and test pilot. Jim Lovell embodied the bold resolve and optimism of both past and future explorers, and we will remember him always,” Duffy said.