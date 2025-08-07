The release date for the live action version of Lilo & Stitch has been confirmed - and it’s not long until fans can watch from home.

The classic Disney animated film was given a live-action update earlier this year, when Lilo & Stitch was released in cinemas across the globe. Following the extraterrestrial Stitch after he escapes from prison, Lilo & Stitch tells the story of the alien coming to live with Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl, with Stitch attempting to pass as a dog on Earth.

The newest film was a big hit after being released in May. It pulled in more than $1bn dollars at the box office and is currently the second-highest grossing film of 2025.

As a result, excitement has been high over being able to watch the live-action flick at home. Now, it has been confirmed that there is not long to wait.

The live action version of Lilo & Stitch is set to hit streaming service Disney+ next month. | Disney

When will Lilo & Stitch be available on Disney+?

Lilo & Stitch (2025) will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday, September 3. The title will be available on the streaming service from 8am in the UK.

This is roughly around the same timeframe as other Disney releases, which normally see a gap of around 100 days between theatrical release and streaming release.

The 2002 original animated film is available to watch on Disney+ right now, as are the spin-off sequel films, Leroy & Stitch, Stitch! The Movie and Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch. Also available to watch right now is the animated series Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

Disney+ is available to subscribers, with plans staring from £4.99 per month. More premium, ad-free options are available from £8.99 per month and £12.99 per month, or £89.99/£129.90 annually.