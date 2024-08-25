Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Love Island has announced their breakup, just days after fans were told they were still going strong.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad, who were finalists in the ninth season of Love Island, have ended their relationship after nearly a year and a half together. Speculation about their split first arose in July when the pair unfollowed each other on social media and removed all their photos together.

Despite the rumors, Shaq appeared to quash them in August by sharing a photo of himself and Tanya looking affectionate at Claudia Fogarty's birthday party. However, on Saturday night, both Shaq and Tanya took to their Instagram accounts to post identical statements confirming their breakup.

Tanya shared: “Hi guys, Just want to say unfortunately me and Shaq are no longer together and have parted ways. We wish each other the best and can't thank you enough for loving us together until now!”

Tanya and Shaq finished in fourth place in the 2023 winter series of Love Island, in the first year that two Love Island series were aired. The winners of the season were Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, who are now engaged. Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, who finished in second place, ended their relationship in July 2023.