Megan Barton Hanson earns a huge amount of money from Only Fans.

The brand new series of Love Island kicks off on ITV from Monday June 3 and it's safe to say that after leaving the villa the stars will be able to earn money through brands deals and appearances in bars and clubs across the UK.

However, they may consider following in the footsteps of former Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson, 30, who has been earning some serious cash from the X-rated site Only Fans. Megan Barton Hanson rose to fame on season four of Love Island and reached fourth place with Wes Nelson. The pair dated for a short period after the series ended in 2018.

During lockdown Megan joined up to Only Fans and after four years on the platform has built up her following and her earrings. According to The Sun the TV personality earns a whopping £10,00 a week. Megan reportedly charges £16 a month for fans to access her site and can pay more for extra content sent directly to their inbox.

Megan is by far the Love island star earning the most money from Only Fans but she’s not the only contestant to be on the site. Former Love Island stars on Only Fans include Hannah Elizabeth, Arabella Chi and India Reynolds. Adam Collard and George Fensom are also on it.

Many other celebs have made a lot of money from the site including singer Iggy Azalea who became the highest earning celebrity on OnlyFans making an estimated $48 million in her first year. Rapper Cardi B is close behind with earnings of $45 million and Blac Chyna has reportedly earned around $35 million.

Love Island airs from Monday at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

