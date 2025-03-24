Love Island star Whitney Adebayo has said she was the victim of racial abuse and death threats after she appeared in on hit Netflix show Inside.

Adebayo, who took second place with her boyfriend Lochan Nowacki on the ITV 2 dating show in 2023, recently competed on a second hit show - KSI’s Inside.

The show, which aired its first season on Youtube but was picked up by Netflix for its second season, saw a group of social media influencers move in to a house together and compete for a £1m prize. They must buy everyday items from an on-site shop that sells the things they need at extortionate prices - and all the money they spend is deducted from the final prize pot.

Adebayo has now taken to Instagram to share with her fans that since the show aired earlier this month she has been the subject of “hateful messages, death threats and unjust treatment”. The reality star shared screenshots of the messages she has received from trolls, saying that although she received mixed reactions what she encountered the most was “the reality of racism”.

The 27-year-old said: “I was a contestant on the show, where the goal was to win a million pounds while navigating the challenge of saving and spending money. I was a ‘spender’ by nature, which added some fun and drama to the show, but it’s important to remember that everything you saw was a part of the game, designed for entertainment.

“I understand that being in the spotlight brings criticism, but what I’ve experienced the past few days goes beyond criticism. This evil, hatred and pure racism should not be tolerated. The hateful messages, the death threats, and the unjust treatment I’ve received are not only hurtful, but they also serve as a reminder that racism is still very much embedded in British culture.”

Love Island star Whitney Adebayo has received death threats after appearing on KSI’s Netflix show Sidemen. Photo by ITV. | ITV

The reality star went on to say that the abuse shows “the way society can respond to women like me, women who stand out or don’t fit a certain mould of being cute and mute”. She went on with a message for the trolls: “To those who have tried to tear me down, I want to remind you: your hate doesn’t define me. It only fuels my determination to grow and to be unapologetically myself.” Love me or hate me, either way, I know you were entertained. You’re welcome.”

Adebayo’s partner Nowacki shared his support for his girlfriend online, writing: “It’s a shocking and disgusting world we live in sometimes! For everyone that knows you knows you are kind and pure hearted! And I for one was definitely entertained! I love you!”

Fellow Love Island stars also voiced their support. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who won the 2022 version of the show alongside now ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti wrote: “You are a Queen always remember that! Keep being you.” 2019 contestant Mandi Vakili said: “U have the BIGGEST heart! Those who know KNOW.”

Adebayo was joined on Inside season two by fellow social media influencers including Mya Mills, Mandi Vakili, George Clarke, Darryl Dwayne Granberry and footballer Patrice Evra. Cinna, PK Humble and Mills won at the end of the season, and decided to split the money between them, all taking home £97,891 each.