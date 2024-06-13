Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actor Matt Bomer says he lost his Superman deal after being outed for being gay

Matt Bomer revealed that his sexual orientation might have cost him the role of Superman in the early 2000s. Speaking in an interview on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Fellow Travelers star said he was was heavily considered for the lead role in an early version of Superman, written by J.J. Abrams and titled "Superman: Flyby”.

This project, also known as "Superman: Man of Steel," was one of several Superman reboots attempted between 1987’s "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" and 2006’s "Superman Returns." Bomer said: “I went in on a cattle call for Superman, and then it turned into a one-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again. It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially directed by Brett Ratner, the project ultimately saw Bomer losing the role due to studio preferences for a more established star like Brendan Fraser. Additionally, actors such as Josh Hartnett and Paul Walker passed on the role.

When asked if his sexuality influenced the studio’s decision, the Magic Mike star replied: “Yeah, that’s my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponised against you. How, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.” Bomer said that he had even signed a three-picture deal with the studio at one point.

Magic Mike actor Matt Bomer says he lost his Superman deal after being outed for being gay | Getty Images

In 2012, author Jackie Collins told Gaydar Radio that prejudice against Bomer’s sexuality prevented him from being cast as Clark Kent. She claimed: “Matt Bomer, who is the most gorgeous looking guy and the star of 'White Collar,' had not come out of the closet, but people in the know knew he was gay. His audition tape went in, and somebody didn’t like him and told (the producers_ he was gay. They said, ‘No, no, we can’t cast you.’”

However, a source later told E! that Collins' account wasn’t accurate and that Bomer lost the role due to Ratner’s departure from the project. The source said: “Matt was Brett's Superman. He would never have not cast Matt because he's gay. Brett knew Matt was gay. They're good friends. Matt not being Superman had nothing to do with his sexuality. It was because the director changed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad