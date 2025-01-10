Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress and singer Mandy Moore has told her followers to “F OFF after she shared a fundraising appeal to support her relatives left homeless in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress, whose net worth is estimated at $14 million, faced backlash from some followers who questioned why she was asking for public donations.

Moore shared the GoFundMe link after her relatives, Griff and Kit, lost everything, including Griff’s professional drum equipment, just weeks before they are due to welcome their first child. The This Is Us star previously revealed that her own home was left “mostly intact” but “unlivable” following the fires, which have killed at least 10 people, destroyed thousands of structures, and caused damages estimated between $135 billion and $150 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Instagram, Moore posted:“Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire. With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever. Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild.

Link in bio and all the love….

“****And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything.”

The GoFundMe campaign, started by Hillary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, has already raised $160,000 of its $175,000 goal. Among the donors was actor Zachary Levi, who contributed $10,000.

While some followers criticised Moore for asking for donations, many fans and supporters came to her defence. One fan wrote: “I find it incredibly cruel that in the wake of extreme tragedy & loss that there are so many hateful & hurtful comments here. If you don’t want to donate to this family, then don’t, but I hope you donate to other organisations in need because there are so many. Please try to lead with empathy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Los Angeles wildfires have ravaged communities across the region, fuelled by powerful Santa Ana winds. At least 10 people have been reportedly killed and thousands of residents have been displaced as fast-moving flames destroyed homes, businesses, and neighbourhoods. Emergency teams from multiple states, including Oregon, Utah, and Arizona, have been deployed to assist in battling the fires.