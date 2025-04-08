Maria Sharapova: Tennis champ's height turns head as she nearly matches Magic Johnson, how tall is she compared to Daniel Barlow and Barron Trump
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sharapova, 37, stood beside Johnson, 65, as they posed for photos at Monday’s star-studded event in Los Angeles. With her heels on, the 6-foot-2 former world No. 1 tennis player came close in height to the towering 6-foot-9 Lakers icon.
While Sharapova’s statuesque figure has long been part of her on-court presence, seeing her measure up to one of basketball’s tallest legends reminded fans just how tall she truly is.
For comparison, Gary Barlow’s son Daniel, who made headlines for his height after appearing in a family picture, reportedly stands at 6-foot-2 — same as Sharapova. Barron Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump and known for his height, is reportedly around 6-foot-7, still shy of Johnson’s NBA-grade frame.
Sharapova’s appearance at the ceremony was part of a celebration honoring Billie Jean King, 81, as the first woman to receive a star in the new "sports entertainment" category on the Walk of Fame. The ceremony drew a crowd of notable figures, including Jamie Lee Curtis, and was followed by a private celebration hosted by PEOPLE and e.l.f. Cosmetics at The Aster in Hollywood.
The Russian-born tennis star stunned in a long pleated dress, belted at the waist, and accessorised with a brown clutch and matching heels that gave her added height. Johnson opted for a tailored grey suit with crisp white sneakers.
Sharapova, who shot to fame at just 17 when she defeated Serena Williams to win Wimbledon in 2004, retired from tennis in 2020 after battling injuries and serving a 15-month suspension linked to a banned substance. She remains the only Russian woman to have completed a career Grand Slam.
Though now largely away from the tennis spotlight, Sharapova occasionally returns to major events in a non-playing role.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.