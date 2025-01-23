Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has been in the spotlight over the past few days amid Trump’s inauguration.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after Donald tied the knot with his wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, the couple learned they were expecting a baby. Barron was born on March 20, 2006, becoming Donald's fifth child and Melania's first.

Barron spent most of his childhood at his family’s lavish penthouse in New York City while attending prestigious private schools on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. In 2005, Donald and Melania discovered they were expecting their first child together about six months after their wedding. While looking back on the moment she told Donald she was pregnant, Melania admitted her husband was a bit taken aback by the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He came home [one day last August], and I told him he’d be a daddy. And his reaction was ... at first he needed to take it in. It was a real surprise. And then he was very happy,” she shared with PEOPLE. Barron is bilingual and can speak both English and Melania’s native Slovenian.

Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has been in the spotlight over the past few days amid Trump’s inauguration. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In December 2024, two sources shared with PEOPLE that Melania continues to be a "sounding board" for Barron. According to Wikipedia and CNN, Barron was baptized at the Episcopal church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

Alongside questions over his religion, questions have also surfaced over his height after he has been pictured towering over his father Donald Trump. According to comments Donald made while speaking at his presidential campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, in January 2024, his teenage son is already towering over him at 6 feet, 7 inches.

"Barron Trump President 2044" merchandise is already on sale on the internet, with Donald Trump’s fans eager for his son to become the next President of the United States of America in the future. Barron has become Donald's favourite son and the main repository of the Trump family's political ambitions - if he wants the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barron appears to share the family fondness for money-making schemes but it is not obvious yet that this diffident and polite young man has political ambitions. Those who know Barron say he is quiet, gentle and considerate.

He has just started as a freshman at New York University's Stern Business School. According to Sky News, when fellow students teased him asking how he voted, he declined to say he is a Republican.