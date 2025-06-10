Mariah Carey BET performance: Iconic pop star makes dramatic entrance at awards show after skipping red carpet - what is her net worth in 2025?
Mariah Carey skipped the 2025 BET Awards red carpet, but made a style statement inside the show. She performed one of her single’s off her upcoming 16th studio album, "Type Dangerous," before delighting fans with "It's Like That."
Carey's look consisted of a metallic gold minidress dress and matching heels but she mixed metals with her eye-catching jewellery. The pop star transformed her curls into a sleek straight hairstyle and kept her glam '90s-coded.
The last time she graced the BET Awards stage was in 2022 when she performed with Latto. This year, she's being honored with the BET Ultimate Icon Award alongside Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin and Snoop Dogg.
While accepting the honor, Carey stepped out in another ensemble, this one more curve-hugging and glitter in design. Her second look featured a floor-length white corset gown with a low-cut sweetheart neckline.
The superstar celebrated her 56 birthday on March 27. On May 2, Anderson .Paak confirmed that he and Carey have a new collaboration in the works while appearing on Track Star*. The news was announced only months after .Paak was seen holding hands with Carey after accompanying her to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The rumored couple were leaving the Birds Street Cafe in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, at the time.
Mariah Carey has an estimated net worth of $350 million. Her net worth largely comes from the hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You”. The song finally hit No. 1 in 2019, 25 years after its initial release, and the Christmas classic keeps climbing the charts and setting records annually.
