Martin Kemp has been rushed to hospital after an incident that could have cost him his hand.

The Spandau Ballet star was left with his fingers heavily bandaged following a brutal encounter with a chainsaw.

The 64-year-old sent a photo of his injured hand to his family’s WhatsApp group chat, showing three fingers wrapped in thick bandages. His message to them simply said: “Yep… chainsaw.”

His son, radio presenter Roman Kemp, shared the story on his You About podcast with singer Tom Grennan,.

Roman said: “Friday night I’d just finished work and looked at my phone. Dad had sent a picture of his hand, all fingers strapped up.

“All he writes underneath is, ‘yep… chainsaw.’ I was texting him, ‘what?!’ but he didn’t reply. My sister Harley was messaging too - no reply.”

Eventually, the elder Kemp explained that he’d been cutting down a branch when the accident happened.

“He’s 65, he’s got more than enough dough. Get a professional in - you can’t be doing that,” Roman added. “My dad said, ‘Oh yeah, I picked it up by the blade.’”

Grennan compared the scene to “a horror film,” before joking that Martin’s wife, Shirlie, wouldn’t be happy if he lost his fingers.

Roman sasid: “Yeah, because he wouldn’t be able to play guitar.”