Martin Kemp rushed to hospital after Spandau Ballet star has an incident with a chainsaw
The Spandau Ballet star was left with his fingers heavily bandaged following a brutal encounter with a chainsaw.
The 64-year-old sent a photo of his injured hand to his family’s WhatsApp group chat, showing three fingers wrapped in thick bandages. His message to them simply said: “Yep… chainsaw.”
His son, radio presenter Roman Kemp, shared the story on his You About podcast with singer Tom Grennan,.
Roman said: “Friday night I’d just finished work and looked at my phone. Dad had sent a picture of his hand, all fingers strapped up.
“All he writes underneath is, ‘yep… chainsaw.’ I was texting him, ‘what?!’ but he didn’t reply. My sister Harley was messaging too - no reply.”
Eventually, the elder Kemp explained that he’d been cutting down a branch when the accident happened.
“He’s 65, he’s got more than enough dough. Get a professional in - you can’t be doing that,” Roman added. “My dad said, ‘Oh yeah, I picked it up by the blade.’”
Grennan compared the scene to “a horror film,” before joking that Martin’s wife, Shirlie, wouldn’t be happy if he lost his fingers.
Roman sasid: “Yeah, because he wouldn’t be able to play guitar.”