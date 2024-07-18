Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has unveiled a new campaign with Victoria’s Secret, as the Lioness opened up to fans about her body confidence issues.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old goalie took to Instagram to shared snaps of the new campaign, which saw Earps posing items from the lingerie brand, including sports bras and bras emblazoned with the Victoria’s Secret branding on the shoulder straps. Earps, who helped to lead the Lionesses to recent success at the Women’s Euros in 2022, told fans that the collaboration between herself and Victoria’s Secret took her by surprise.

She said: “As someone who’s always struggled with body confidence, working with Victoria’s Secret definitely wasn’t on my bingo card! It was very unexpected and very out of my comfort zone, but teenage Mary really wanted to see it through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to walk past this shop and wish I looked like the women on the posters but I never did. Visibility is so important and I’m proud to work on this campaign and its positive message surrounding inclusivity and empowerment - for every woman and every body.

“Let’s continue to celebrate each other for exactly who we are, and continue to strive to be unapologetically ourselves in everything we do. There’s only one of you in the world and that’s more than good enough.”

Fans praised her honesty, with one saying in her comments: “As someone who also struggles with it, its very inspiring to see someone be so open and honest about it, major respect! You look incredible Mary.”

Another added: “Mary you’re perfect the way you are, never change and always be unapologetically yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Earps was forced to pull out of the European Championship qualifying match between England and France earlier this month. The goalkeeper was replaced in the seventh minute of the match, which marked her 50th appearance for the Lionesses, due to a hip injury.