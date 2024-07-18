Lioness Mary Earps debuts Victoria's Secret campaign as England's star goalkeeper opens up about body confidence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 31-year-old goalie took to Instagram to shared snaps of the new campaign, which saw Earps posing items from the lingerie brand, including sports bras and bras emblazoned with the Victoria’s Secret branding on the shoulder straps. Earps, who helped to lead the Lionesses to recent success at the Women’s Euros in 2022, told fans that the collaboration between herself and Victoria’s Secret took her by surprise.
She said: “As someone who’s always struggled with body confidence, working with Victoria’s Secret definitely wasn’t on my bingo card! It was very unexpected and very out of my comfort zone, but teenage Mary really wanted to see it through.
“I used to walk past this shop and wish I looked like the women on the posters but I never did. Visibility is so important and I’m proud to work on this campaign and its positive message surrounding inclusivity and empowerment - for every woman and every body.
“Let’s continue to celebrate each other for exactly who we are, and continue to strive to be unapologetically ourselves in everything we do. There’s only one of you in the world and that’s more than good enough.”
Fans praised her honesty, with one saying in her comments: “As someone who also struggles with it, its very inspiring to see someone be so open and honest about it, major respect! You look incredible Mary.”
Another added: “Mary you’re perfect the way you are, never change and always be unapologetically yourself.”
It comes as Earps was forced to pull out of the European Championship qualifying match between England and France earlier this month. The goalkeeper was replaced in the seventh minute of the match, which marked her 50th appearance for the Lionesses, due to a hip injury.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.