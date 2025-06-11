An Olympic gold-winning gymnast has apologised after a drink-driving conviction.

Mary Lou Retton, who also appeared on the US TV show Dancing with the Stars - the American equivalent of Strictly - says is "determined to learn and grow" following her conviction for driving under the influence (DUI).

The Olympian, 57, was arrested by police in West Virginia last month after she was found behind the wheel of her Porsche in a parking lot with a bottle of wine in the passenger seat and she appeared in court on Tuesday where she pleaded no contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge.

Mary Lou Retton on Dancing with the Stars in 2018 | David Livingston/Getty Images

She has now released a statement via People apologising for her actions. It reads: "I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry.

"I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support."

Retton's attorney Edmund J. Rollo added the former sports star "asks for privacy as she moves forward with her personal and professional life".

Police claimed that during the incident in West Virginia, Retton refused to have her blood tested for alcohol but three field sobriety tests confirmed she was too impaired to drive. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; penalties and released from custody after posting a personal recognizance bond of $1,500. She was fined $100.

The incident comes less than two years after Retton was left fighting for her life in intensive care after she was struck down with a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton's daughter McKenna, 26, launched an online fundraiser to help pay for her mum's treatment because she didn't have medical insurance and it pulled in more than $459,000.

The former sports star - who is mother to four daughters - went on to make a full recovery and shared an emotional open letter thanking her loved ones for all their support during such a tough time.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I want to express how truly blessed and thankful I am to be slowly improving and to be home with my girls, especially after my time in the hospital.

"The love and support of my four amazing daughters have been a source of strength and inspiration throughout my journey. Their presence in my life is a testament to the incredible bonds of family.

"My extended family, all of you, have shown me immeasurable kindness, offering prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during my challenging times. Your love has been a beacon of hope in my life."