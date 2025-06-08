Comedian Matt Lucas rose to fame with the hit shows Shooting Stars and Little Britain - so who is he and what controversies has he courted in recent months?

The 51-year-old recently made headlines after apologising to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for a comment that drew comparisons between her appearance and his Little Britain character, Vicky Pollard. The original remark, made in March, referenced Brown’s blonde hair and pink outfit - traits famously associated with Pollard - and sparked criticism that Lucas had “slammed” the young actress.

In response, Brown spoke out about the persistent media “bullying” she faces over her appearance. Lucas then posted a clarification on Instagram, writing: “Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond… Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in (…) Little Britain. There was a character (…) Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and (…) you had blonde hair and were wearing a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.”

Lucas added that he never intended to offend and was “mortified” by how the comment had been interpreted.

In December, Lucas confirmed he and Little Britain co-creator David Walliams were recording a new project, revealed to be a podcast titled Making A Scene. Lucas told the Evening Standard: “The good news is, we’re doing something… I believe (…) next month. (…] We’re appearing as ourselves rather than playing characters… I hope so (it’ll be comedic), and we’ve already recorded some of it.”

Walliams left his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after he apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during filming breaks in January 2020 at the London Palladium. The remarks came to light in November 2022 after a transcript of the conversation was leaked to the Guardian.

The talent show’s producer Fremantle later apologised and reached an “amicable resolution” with Walliams after he sued the company for misuse of private information and for breaching UK General Data Protection Regulation (UKGDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.

Little Britain, once a ratings powerhouse, faced backlash for controversial portrayals involving blackface and stereotypical characters. The show was removed from streaming platforms in 2020, with Lucas and Walliams issuing apologies for the offensive content . The whole series was removed in 2020 but returned in 2022 with some scenes edited out.

Lucas has also taken on stage roles, including starring in Les Misérables in Australia, though he exited a performance in May due to voice issues. He also appeared in Wonka (2023) and Gladiator II (2024), and hosted The Great British Bake Off from 2020 to 2023.

Who is Matt Lucas?

Born in 1974, Lucas rose to fame as part of Little Britain and on Shooting Stars, and has built a diverse career across comedy, film (Bridesmaids, Paddington), TV (Doctor Who), podcasts, and charity work. He has also openly discussed his Jewish and LGBT identity, and has spoken about living with alopecia since he was six, a condition that causes hair loss on the scalp or other parts of the body.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lucas has a net worth of $15 million (£11 million).