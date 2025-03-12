Little Britain creators Matt Lucas and David Walliams have hinted towards a possible reboot of the iconic BBC sketch show.

The comedy-writing duo appeared on Lorraine this morning (March 12) to speak with the Lorraine Kelly about their new podcast venture ‘Making A Scene’. However, part of the conversation turned to whether there were any plans to return to the beloved series which Lucas and Walliams made household names.

Little Britain aired 44 episodes throughout its run, which lasted from 2003 until 2006. Narrated by Tom Baker and written by Lucas and Walliams, the sketch show followed various characters, played by the pair, throughout their lives, including mouthy school girl Vicky Pollard, and Andy and Lou.

Matt Lucas and David Walliams have broken their silence on a possible return to the world of Little Britain during an appearance on Lorraine. | ITV/Lorraine

Lorraine took the opportunity to ask her guests whether the show would ever make a return to screens, with Lucas and Walliams not ruling out a revival of the show. Walliams, 53, said: “Would you like to see it? We'll do it especially for you.”

Lucas, 51, added that if they were going to return a live show would be most likely, saying: “If we were to do it again, maybe on stage, or something like that.

“We did a tour 20 years ago, it was great fun, I think that would be a good way to do it again.”

David Walliams as Lou, Matt Lucas as Andy in Little Britain | Getty Images

Walliams, who said that fans approach him in the street “every day” asked for a new series, added that social media has opened the iconic noughties show to a new generation of fans. He said: “My son is 11. Everyone at his school is talking about it. As you rightly said, TikTok, people are sharing on TikTok.

“It's a whole new generation discovering it. I think those social media things are great for one/two minute clips.”

Little Britain was hugely popular during its time on primetime TV, pulling in millions of viewers. However, the show also caused controversy during its run and even years after for its stereotypical portrayals of minorities and use of outdated jokes and tropes including blackface. Episodes were temporarily removed from the BBC iPlayer in 2020 to allow for the removal of certain controversial characters and sketches, and were re-added in 2022.

Lorraine touched on the controversies. saying: “Some of it is a bit you'd get into trouble if you did that now. But a hell of a lot of it is still as funny as it ever was. If you don't want to watch it, don't watch it.”