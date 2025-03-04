Stephen Fry is “thrilled” to be returning as host of Jeopardy!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quiz show has unexpectedly been renewed for a second series, with the rebooted version set to return to ITV and ITVX from Monday, March 17, with 25 hour-long episodes – an increase from the previous series.

Stephen, 67, was quoted by The Sun saying: “(I’m) thrilled to be back at the ‘Jeopardy!’ lectern for another series. Aside from the sheer entertainment value of the format, it’s especially wonderful to see contestants from all over the country revealing such wonderful, varied knowledge and quick wits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to ITV and to our audience. Here’s hoping the second series finds new devotees and unearths more astonishing contestants.”

Stephen Fry hosts the revival of Jeopardy! on ITV | ITV

The first run of the game show, which aired in early 2024, launched with 2.5 million viewers, and the show sees contestants demonstrate their general knowledge by responding in the form of a question, with players competing to remain in the game and accumulate winnings.

Its return comes as ITV continues to celebrate the success of its daytime game show line-up, which includes The Chase, Tipping Point, Lingo and Deal or No Deal.

Jeopardy! originally aired in the UK on Channel 4 in 1983 before moving to ITV in 1990. It later ran on Sky Max in 1995 before being cancelled. The reboot launched on New Year’s Day in 2024, bringing the format back to British screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen has had further cause for celebration, having been awarded the prestigious Icon Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival last month for his contributions to the entertainment industry over more than 25 years.

Speaking on stage at the ceremony, he said: “I have every reason to be extraordinarily grateful for my life. I grew up as someone who was pretty much hopeless at everything. I couldn’t sing, I couldn’t catch a ball – I was one of those rather unfortunate unco-ordinated children who would clap their hands when it came towards them. I was mocked in school for not being able to dance, to play music, to draw, to paint. But I discovered I loved telling stories.”