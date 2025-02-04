One of the 1990s most iconic television shows is set for a comeback after bosses announced a reboot is in the works.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer became a cultural phenomenon in the late 90s and early 2000s, making a household name of the show’s main star Sarah Michelle Gellar. The show ran for seven seasons between March 1997 until May 2003.

It has now been revealed that bosses are eyeing a pilot of a new revival series at Hulu, with Gellar set to step back into the role as Buffy Summers. Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao is attached to direct the pilot, written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is attached to executive produce the show. She revealed plans last year, saying: “They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

Deadline reported that it is as yet “unclear” whether other former stars of the show would return, but that is is “considered likely”. The outlet added that the show’s creator, Joss Whedon, is not attached to return to the show following misconduct allegations made against him in 2021.

If the series gets the go-ahead, it would mark the third visit to the Buffy universe on the small screen. Following the success of the main series, which was based on a film of the same name, a spin-off called Angle was released in 1999, featuring characters from the show including David Boreanaz in the title role.