A massive 90s TV series which returned to major fanfare in 2023 will not be renewed for a third new series.

Frasier, starring Kelsey Grammar as the psychologist and former radio host Dr Frasier Crane, was critically acclaimed in the 1990s and also saw huge viewing figures. It was shown in the UK on Channel 4, debuting in 1994. After 11 series it ended, but was brought back in 2023.

Kelsey Grammer as Dr Frasier Crane

The new premise was that after the death of his father, Martin and the end of a long relationship and his TV show, Dr Crane returned to Boston to build a relationship with his son Frederick, who had become a firefighter. He took a professorship at Harvard University, working alongside Professor Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst), whom he knows from his time at the University of Oxford.

Despite the first two series receiving some good reviews, it’s believed it did not see large viewing figures - it’s known that the opening two episodes saw more than 2m viewers, but in common with many streamers Paramount+ has not revealed the full details.

Paramount+ has now decided not to renew the show for a third season, reports Deadline. However, makers CBS Studios want to push ahead and so will hawk it around other channels to see if anyone else will take it on and screen it.

Deadline says that possibilities include Prime Video and Hulu, which both have the archive of the original Frasier episodes.

While many familiar faces returned - including Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer - David Hyde Pierce opted not to reprise the much-loved character of Niles Crane, Frasier’s dandy brother. Daphne Moon, played by Jane Leeves, also did not appear.