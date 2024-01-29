What is Dolly Parton's involvement (left) in the proposed reboot of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"? (Credit: 20th Century/Getty)

There’s been an encouraging update for fans of the Sarah Michelle Gellar series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” after the weekend, with news that the creatives are trying their hardest to bring back the second incarnation of the character for the reboot.

The updates come from none other than Dolly Parton, talking to Business Insider on January 24 and explaining about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return: “They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

Gellar expressed her view on a potential revival in February 2023, stating, “We wrapped that up... I am all for them continuing the story because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power."

The original "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" television series ran for seven seasons. It premiered on March 10, 1997, and concluded on May 20, 2003. It helped launch not only the careers of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan but that of Joss Whedon and Kevin Williamson.

What is Dolly Parton’s involvement in the “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” reboot?

But why was Dolly Parton giving an update on the reboot? Because as it turns out, she is acting as one of the producers for the reboot. The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot is once again in the hands of production company, Sandollar Productions co-founded by Parton and her former manager Sandy Gallin. Sandollar Productions were involved with "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" during its initial run and has frequently credited it as one of the company's biggest success since forming.

The production company has previously had success with films such as “Father of the Bride" in 1991 starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, "The Mighty Ducks" in 1992 and "Fly Away Home" starring Anna Paquin in 1996.

Where can I watch "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" in the United Kingdom?