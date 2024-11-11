Mattel is taking ‘immediate action’ after a website misprint for its Wicked Collection dolls redirected users to a porn site.

The internet went into a frenzy over the weekend after a user on X shared a picture of the 'Glinda' doll box, featuring Ariana Grande, highlighting the mishap with the caption: “The official Mattel Wicked dolls link to a porn site on the box.”

The site refers to a ‘parody porn site’ wicked.com instead of the official WickedMovie.com. However, other Wicked products by Lego and Betty Crocker have the correct website address.

In a statement, Mattel said they “deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this.” It said: “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

The error has left many people wondering, saying: “Thats an insane oversight, someone getting fired lol.” Another said: “The packaging would have gone through so many channels on it's way to being produced, unfortunately it's probably going to some pleb right at the bottom who gets the chop.”

One said: “Whoever made this decision needs to be held accountable. It’s hard to understand why they would approve something like this, especially knowing that the majority of customers are children.”

Wicked, directed by Jon M Chu, reimagines The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West, exploring the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda the Good Witch (played by Grande) before they embrace their fated roles.

The film is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which was itself based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel of the same name. Scheduled for release in theatres on November 22, the movie held its Los Angeles premiere on November 9.