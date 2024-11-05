Heritage Auctions have a huge range of movie memorabilia set to sell for millions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no place like home and Dorothy’s iconic ruby red slippers are looking for a new one, but it comes at a hefty price. The red slippers from the original ‘Wizard of Oz’ (1939) movie and worn by Judy Garland herself are being sold at Heritage Auctions house.

The starting bid for the slippers is at $550,000 but are estimated to sell for between $3 million and $5 million. However, some say they could sell for much more, given their significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollywood treasures including Dorothy's ruby red slippers are set to sell for between $3m-$5m at auction | Heritage Auctions

The ruby slippers are one of the four pairs of surviving ruby slippers from the 1939’s masterpiece, they garnered worldwide attention because of their backstory and beauty. This pair was famously stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2005 and recovered by the FBI in 2018 following an investigation worthy of its own big-screen telling.

The pair owned and consigned by Michael Shaw are “believed to be the highest quality of all of them – they were the ones used in close-ups of Dorothy clicking her heels.” They are made from red silk faille, hand-sequined georgette, and lined with white kid leather. The ruby slippers were designed by MGM's chief costume designer Gilbert Adrian for the movie back in 1939. They also include Judy Garland's name on the inside of the size five and half slipper.

But that’s not all, the Wicked Witch’s Hat from the movie will also be sold at auction along with famous items such as the Jumanji game board, (starting bid £100,000) Mario Puzo’s copy of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Notebook (starting bid $50,000) and Marty McFly's hoverboard (starting bid $100,000) from eighties classic Back to the Future Part II.

If those items seem a bit steep and as Christmas is just around the corner, you can always treat yourself to Home Alone(1990), Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) Knit Snow Cap, Scarf, Coat and Mittens bidding starts at just $10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The items from Heritage Auctions are being sold from December 7 with bidding available via the Heritage Auctions website.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now