M&S has been forced to remove a poster after women were outraged over its latest advertising campaign.

The much loved high-street retailer has faced backlash after fans were outraged by the latest advertising campaign for first bras. A poster in the lingerie section of one of the M&S stores showed two teenagers smiling with the slogan “Smart. Strong. Supported. First bras for fearless young things.”

According to Mail Online women’s rights campaigners said: “M&S should stop fretting about the unreasonable demands of trans activists”. GB News presenter Beverley Turner shared a photo of the poster on X and wrote that the advert: “dehumanises all young women”

The news presenter wrote: “Dear @marksandspencerYour shop is a crucial part of British identity. You are important and you need to thrive.

But this sign dehumanises all young women at the very moment when they must NOT feel embarrassed or ashamed of their femininity. We need to celebrate them becoming adult females - not erase them! It is not the job of our daughters to make confused boys in bras feel better about themselves. I'm truly shocked..

In response to the social media user Marks and Spencer apologised and said they would take the poster down, they added: “We got it wrong this time.”

It’s the first bit of backlash the brand has seen in many years. The retailer has been on a high recently with profits rising, a new ITV reality TV show (M&S dress the nation) and celebrity collaborations (Sienna Miller) it did seem M&S could do no wrong. But if they take the poster down like they said they will, shoppers will forgive but wont forget.

In May 2024 Marks and Spencer 2023/2024 report saw a huge increase in profits of £413.7million, compared to £170.4million from the previous year. With Christmas just around the corner and the brand's cooler fashion vibe they are sure to increase profits again next year.

